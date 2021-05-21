newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

European Championships, Day 5 Finals: Martin Malyutin Wins 200 Free In CR 1:44.79; Triple Gold For GB Women

By Liz Byrnes - Europe Correspondent
SwimInfo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathleen Dawson and her victory in the 100 back re-swim dominated the fifth night of finals at the European Championships in Budapest. Following a Swedish protest over the starter signal in lane eight, governing body LEN declared the race be swum again and the British woman won for a second time in 58.49 ahead of Margherita Panziera of Italy and Maria Kameneva, who claimed bronze first time around.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Malyutin
Person
Freya Anderson
Person
Federica Pellegrini
Person
Kira Toussaint
Person
Simona Quadarella
Person
Molly Renshaw
Person
Lucy Bronze
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#European Champion#Olympics#World Champion#The Bronze#National Team#Triple Gold For Gb Women#Swedish#Swiss#Russian#Italian#Hungarian#Chinese#Dean 1 45 34#Brits#Briton#Covid#Loughborough#Martin Malyutin Doubles#Team Gb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Hungary
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsswimswam.com

Scott, Peaty Support Podium Protest Rights For Tokyo Olympics

World champions Duncan Scott and Adam Peaty both spoke out for athletes' rights to protest on the Olympic podium as the IOC's Rule 50 remains in the news. Archive photo via British Swimming. World champions Duncan Scott and Adam Peaty both spoke out for athletes’ rights to protest on the...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

2021 European Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

Follow along here for all of the action as we watch the fourth day of racing at the 2021 European Swimming Championships. Stock photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. Swimming: Monday, May 17th – Sunday, May 23rd, 2021. Budapest, Hungary. Prelims at 10:00 am local/Finals at 6:00 pm local. Day 4 of...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Ahead of Olympic Summer, Swimming World’s Latest World Male Rankings

Ahead of Olympic Summer, Swimming World’s Latest World Male Rankings. How can we compare the world’s best swimmers across all different events? We can consider world records, gold medals, head-to-head record, versatility and a million other factors. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot comes down to how swimmers have taken advantage of their sparse opportunities to race major events. Add all that together, and you get this list of the top 25 male swimmers in the world just a few months out from the 2021 Olympic Games.
UEFABBC

Euro 2022: FA targets record attendances at Women's European Championship

The Football Association has announced plans to sell a record 700,000 tickets for next year's Women's European Championship in England. The event was postponed from this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament's total attendance record is 240,045 from the last event in the Netherlands in 2017, when the...
Sportsprohockeynews.com

GB begin World Championships against the Red Machine

Great Britain begin their 2021 IIHF World Championships campaign against Russia this morning at 10:15am UK time, with the game live on FreeSports. It’s a baptism of fire for Team GB in this year’s competition, facing a team made up largely of KHL players with six additions from the NHL. Russia have placed third in three of the last four World Championships, and are also reigning Olympic Champions.
Worldswimswam.com

Russia Dominates on the 5th Day of European Championships Diving Competition

Russia swept the gold medals on the fifth day of diving competition, being led on the men's 3m springboard by Evgenii Kuznetzov. Current photo via Giorgio Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. 2021 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS. Monday, May 10th – Sunday, May 23rd. Budapest, Hungary. Artistic – Diving – Open Water – Swimming. On...
Sports104.1 WIKY

Athletics-World Athletics approves 23 Russians to compete as neutral athletes

(Reuters) – World Athletics’ doping review board on Saturday approved 23 Russians to compete at international competitions as neutral athletes, taking the total count to 27 this year. Russia’s athletics federation (RusAF) has been suspended since 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of...
Worldledburyreporter.co.uk

Adam Peaty claims another European gold as Great Britain move top of medal table

Great Britain top the European Swimming Championships medal table going into the final day of competition after gold for Adam Peaty kick-started a medal rush on Saturday evening. Olympic champion Adam Peaty won his third European title of the week with gold in the 50m breaststroke in Budapest. The 26-year-old,...
Sportshurriyetdailynews.com

Turkish athlete wins bronze in European Open Para Swimming Championships

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency. Turkish Paralympic swimmer Sümeyye Boyacı claimed a bronze medal at the European Open Para Swimming. Boyacı, 18, finished in third place in the women's 200 meters freestyle in a time of 3.22.48 in Madeira, Portugal, TNPC said. Also, another Turkish swimmer Sevilay Ozturk came in fourth...