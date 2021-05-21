European Championships, Day 5 Finals: Martin Malyutin Wins 200 Free In CR 1:44.79; Triple Gold For GB Women
Kathleen Dawson and her victory in the 100 back re-swim dominated the fifth night of finals at the European Championships in Budapest. Following a Swedish protest over the starter signal in lane eight, governing body LEN declared the race be swum again and the British woman won for a second time in 58.49 ahead of Margherita Panziera of Italy and Maria Kameneva, who claimed bronze first time around.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com