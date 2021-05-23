newsbreak-logo
Sheehan hires former DA candidate, who will focus on police reform

By Robert Gavin
Times Union
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — A year ago, Mayor Kathy Sheehan handed Matthew Toporowski a key endorsement in the lawyer’s Democratic primary challenge against incumbent District Attorney David Soares. Toporowski lost the primary, but he’s about to take on a new role — as a top attorney in the mayor’s administration. On Friday,...

