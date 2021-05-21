newsbreak-logo
Asheville, NC

Billy Graham Library, The Cove Open at Full Capacity

By Laura Bailey
billygraham.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville, North Carolina, are open at full capacity for guests. This recent change follows a May 14 Executive Order from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper lifting mask and social distancing requirements. Visitors,...

