Britney Spears Rolls Around Her 'New Car' In Skintight Dress

By Rebecca Cukier
Inquisitr.com
 3 days ago
Britney Spears just isn't running out of ways to entertain her 29.8 million Instagram followers. The 39-year-old pop princess, fresh from showing off her new pink hair and even saying she feels like actress Bella Thorne's "twin" with it, today threw it back to classic bombshell in a photo she joked was her "new car," although the image was clearly a throwback. On Friday, the "Toxic" singer posted a black-and-white photo, shouting out celebrated photographer Ellen Von Unwerth and driving fans to hit "like." See why below.

