Annual Cranberry Cookout

This healthy Quinoa Salad with Kale, Cranberries and Mint is perfect for bringing to a potluck or serving with anything you’re grilling, like chicken , fish, or steaks. Mint is always the first thing to pop up in my garden each spring, and I have tons of it growing right now. I love adding it to salads. If you’re like me and have a lot of it, too, then this quinoa salad will be an excellent way to use it up! The mint combined with quinoa, dried cranberries, fresh kale, and lemon juice results in a very flavorful salad that is also super easy to make. For more quinoa salad recipes, try my Grilled Mediterranean Chicken and Quinoa Salad and Southwestern Black Bean, Quinoa and Mango Salad.