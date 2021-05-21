newsbreak-logo
New Resident Evil Village Behind The Scenes Video Details Internal Struggle Between Development and QA Teams

PlayStation LifeStyle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom has released a new Resident Evil Village Behind The Scenes video detailing the game’s struggles during development. Appropriately titled “The Internal Struggle,” the seven-minute-long video explains how the COVID-19 pandemic halted development for a period of time, and how the game’s combat was initially considered a “slog” by the company’s QA team. It includes interviews with various members of the development team, such as director Morimasa Sato and producer Tsuyoshi Kanda.

