New Resident Evil Village Behind The Scenes Video Details Internal Struggle Between Development and QA Teams

It’s no surprise that fans are already modding the hell out of Resident Evil Village. The game is highly reminiscent of Resident Evil 4, so a modder has decided to take a step toward making the new game even more reminiscent of it. The modder in question, a Patreon user who goes by FluffyQuack, has been busy making mods since the game released. So far, they’ve put out a mod that turns flies invisible, one that removes the depth of field effect while aiming, and more astoundingly, a mod that adds a third-person camera. That’s right, now you play RE Village in third-person using a mod, perhaps as you squint and pretend Ethan is Leon.