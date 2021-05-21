Psychonauts 2 Accessibility Options Range from Gameplay Adjustments to Colorblind Modes

Apex Legends launched out of the shadows of Titanfall 2 back in February 2019 to huge support. It has the feel of Titanfall, an expansion of the lore following the main series’s story, and a coherent battle royale game focused around different legends with different abilities. While Apex has dealt with its fair share of issues, from gun and character balance, to the very shaky launch of the new season, entitled Legacy, the game is still running as strong, if not stronger than ever. That’s the point though, because even though this new season didn’t start on the best of terms with players, this may be the season that breaks Apex into the mainstream, and even gets eSports running.