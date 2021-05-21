newsbreak-logo
Psychonauts 2 Accessibility Options Range from Gameplay Adjustments to Colorblind Modes

Cover picture for the articleDouble Fine has revealed the many accessibility options that will be available for Psychonauts 2. The upcoming action-adventure game will have options ranging from gameplay choices to sound and graphics adjustments such as colorblind modes. All of these have been explained in a 30 minute accessibility feature Q&A video, which was released yesterday as part of GAAD (Global Accessibility Awareness Day).

