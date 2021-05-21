Psychonauts 2 Accessibility Options Range from Gameplay Adjustments to Colorblind Modes
Double Fine has revealed the many accessibility options that will be available for Psychonauts 2. The upcoming action-adventure game will have options ranging from gameplay choices to sound and graphics adjustments such as colorblind modes. All of these have been explained in a 30 minute accessibility feature Q&A video, which was released yesterday as part of GAAD (Global Accessibility Awareness Day).www.playstationlifestyle.net