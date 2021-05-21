From Hot to Not

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. You stole my catalytic converter from my suv I’m disabled and can’t always get around physically now have no way of managing my personal business. Now I have no car and I have no extra money because 90% of my income goes to rent. I was starting my own business with the little money I had left over to develop a special product but it looks like my dreams will be on hold because of the drugged up, zombie ass, dusty ass worthless shit stain that you are! I hope you die in a car accident you pieces of shit! I could have died when I had to pull over on the highway when my car stopped accelerating. Money for your habit is not worth messing up innocent peoples life this is dangerous behavior and inhuman. I’m a Portland Native I loved my city so fuck all you scattered trash!