Portland, OR

From Hot to Not

By Anonymous
The Portland Mercury
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. You stole my catalytic converter from my suv I’m disabled and can’t always get around physically now have no way of managing my personal business. Now I have no car and I have no extra money because 90% of my income goes to rent. I was starting my own business with the little money I had left over to develop a special product but it looks like my dreams will be on hold because of the drugged up, zombie ass, dusty ass worthless shit stain that you are! I hope you die in a car accident you pieces of shit! I could have died when I had to pull over on the highway when my car stopped accelerating. Money for your habit is not worth messing up innocent peoples life this is dangerous behavior and inhuman. I’m a Portland Native I loved my city so fuck all you scattered trash!

www.portlandmercury.com
The Portland Mercury

Covid Bitch

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I've been the face of the business during this entire bitch of a year+. You have stayed at home but wouldn't let me work from home (it wouldn't have required much and would have prevented my more-than-usual sick days because I didn't want to subject anyone else to a possible cold). Now you want me to ask for proof of vaccinations. You pooh-pooh my anxiety over this, just as you did when I was concerned about the office-mate who wouldn't wear a mask and came to the office feeling crappy and *weirdly* had covid. I'm moving on after I use up all of my vacation time.
Portland, OR
The Oregonian

The 12 best fish and chip spots in Portland

When the sun is shining and a cool breeze blows, there are few dishes more satisfying than a basket of fish and chips. The humble meal of fried fish and french fries can elicit images of the Oregon coast, an English pub or a family reunion. In Portland, there are about as many takes on the classic dish as there are ways to remember it.
Portland, OR

Laura Wheatman Hill

Laura Wheatman Hill lives in Portland, Oregon with her two children. She teaches English and drama when not living in an apocalyptic dystopia. She has written for Real Simple, Parents, JSTOR Daily, Parent Map, She Knows and others. You can find her at www.laurawheatmanhill.com and on Medium.
The Portland Mercury

Portland Filmmaker Fundraises for Mother of Color: “How can our ancestors help us in this moment?”

In Portland filmmaker Dawn Jones Redstone’s in-progress film Mother of Color, protagonist Noelia is a single mother trying to balance career ambitions with caring for her children in a society that doesn’t make things easy for working parents. In one scene, as she is faced with an impossible choice of going to an important job interview or making sure her kids are properly looked after, Noelia senses a metaphysical intervention.
Portland, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Cheers to librarians

How often are we reminded of the power of gratitude? Thank you to Tom Hallman Jr. for his masterfully crafted “A boy, the librarian and the storyteller” (May 9) recognizing the transformative power of a compassionate gesture, settling a score with a book “thief.” Hallman’s article was reminiscent of the exchange between Monseigneur Bienvenu and Jean Valjean about redemption in “Les Misérables,” but Hallman’s bread was books. Librarians have their own kind of magic and often are found sprinkling their fairy dust, imparting life lessons to the many people they touch. Here, here to librarians everywhere!
The Portland Mercury

Dear Karen, Your MAC club decal...

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. ... does not entitle you to park wherever the fuck you want. Hi, it's me, the fellow with half a leg whom you thought had no right to be...
Portland, OR
The Oregonian

Open mic vigils in Portland will create ‘chain reaction of acknowledgment’ for those who have died

Just before the coronavirus pandemic threw most of the world into a series of lockdowns, Andre Middleton lost an uncle to an overdose. Though the death of his uncle was devastating, Middleton, the executive director of Friends of Noise, a youth arts nonprofit, said he was able to grieve his uncle in ways that helped process the loss -- he viewed the body and celebrated his uncle’s life.
Portland, OR
Oxygen

‘We Just Want Some Answers’: Aspiring EMT Is Fatally Shot Leaving Portland Restaurant

An aspiring EMT who spent her life helping others had just left a Portland, Oregon restaurant with a friend when she was gunned down in her car. Danae K. Williams, 25, died two days later at the hospital. Her companion, who was also struck by the gunfire, was hospitalized with “critical injuries” but is expected to survive, according to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau.
Portland, OR

‘Top Chef’ Portland’s Sara Hauman on self-confidence, yogurt and the importance of little fish

PORTLAND — Sara Hauman didn’t set out to become “Top Chef’s” granola-crunching, yogurt-loving “weird girl from Portland.”. The 34-year-old, one of two chefs with local ties featured on the popular reality show’s first Portland season, says that yogurt just happened to be front-and-center in the “Top Chef” fridge whenever she needed dairy, which over the first sixepisodeswasoften. And, yes, in her day-to-day life, she does use yogurt as a replacement for sour cream or buttermilk, leaning on the ingredient to add some natural tang to a dish.
Portland, OR

How Can I Get a Job Raising and Lowering Portland’s Bridges?

Operators need to be available 24/7/365. The river never sleeps!. So how much training do the people who raise and lower Portland’s beautiful bridges get/require? Is it hard to push the button to make the bridge go up or down? How much do they make for this oh-so-taxing work? And how can I get that job? —Forrest C.