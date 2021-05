Prestonwood Christian announced on Tuesday morning the hiring of volleyball head coach Ryan Mitchell, who has an extensive history of winning at his previous coaching stops. At Lovejoy, his most recent school, he won seven championships in nine years in two separate stints as the team’s head coach. That included a 354-40 record, including a perfect 26-0 season in 2020 that ended with a title. The perfect record is the first in Dallas-area history for a season. And if it sounds like the 2020 season for Lovejoy couldn’t be any more dominant, this fact might prove otherwise — the Leopards lost just two sets all season.