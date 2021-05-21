After a 54-year gap year, a college student, now grandmother, finally finishes

People often tell us to go to school for something we’re passionate about, but unfortunately I have yet to find a 4-year degree for thru-hiking. I’m in the final weeks of my freshman year of college in North Dakota and I can’t wait to trade the windy grasslands for the deep woods of Maine. I know what you’re thinking, what kind of hiking can there possibly be in North Dakota? You’re right, absolutely none. Nonetheless, I still found ways to keep my trail spirit alive, taking every break I had to explore parts of the Southwest, including the National Parks of Utah over Christmas break and a family backpacking trip to the Grand Canyon in the Spring. The majority of Spring semester has been a balancing act of wrapping up finals and preparing for my southbound hike of the Appalachian trail.