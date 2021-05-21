Back 4 Blood Character Trailer Lets You Meet the Cleaners Crew
Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios have released a new Back 4 Blood character trailer, introducing the playable characters and enemies of the first-person co-op zombie shooter. Known as “The Cleaners”, each character possesses unique personal and team abilities as well as a diverse range of personalities. Additionally, worm parasites infect the zombies collectively known as “The Ridden”. Like its spiritual predecessor Left 4 Dead, there will be special zombies that will have unique abilities.www.playstationlifestyle.net