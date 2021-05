NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana father who had spent two months deployed in Afghanistan returned home Saturday and surprised his son during his baseball game. Dave Kinyon was deployed to Bagram, Afghanistan with a small unit from the Indiana National Guard. He spent two months there until his mission was cut short due to the withdrawal of troops that President Joe Biden announced in April. The President said the last American troops serving in Afghanistan — some 2,500 — would withdraw by Sept. 11, 2021.