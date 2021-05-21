newsbreak-logo
Rumor: PS5 Exclusive Final Fantasy Game to be Revealed in June, Separate From Final Fantasy XVI

PlayStation LifeStyle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE3 2021 could play host to some pretty massive reveals. With the event now less than a month away, the rumor mill is heating up and insiders are dropping information about what we might see. ResetEra user Navtra, a known insider with a solid track record with past reveals, said that there are two major reveals coming from Square Enix in June, and one of them is a PS5-exclusive Final Fantasy. They call it a “reveal,” which seems to rule out a new trailer for either Final Fantasy XVI or Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (the latter of which will have already released by the time we hit E3).

