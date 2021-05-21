Rumor: PS5 Exclusive Final Fantasy Game to be Revealed in June, Separate From Final Fantasy XVI
E3 2021 could play host to some pretty massive reveals. With the event now less than a month away, the rumor mill is heating up and insiders are dropping information about what we might see. ResetEra user Navtra, a known insider with a solid track record with past reveals, said that there are two major reveals coming from Square Enix in June, and one of them is a PS5-exclusive Final Fantasy. They call it a “reveal,” which seems to rule out a new trailer for either Final Fantasy XVI or Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (the latter of which will have already released by the time we hit E3).www.playstationlifestyle.net