With another seven days in the books, we’re catching you up on the best new music with the 246th installment of our Weekly Dope playlist. On the artwork this week, I ran with a mix of Mach-Hommy for his Pray For Haiti album, Benny the Butcher and 38 Spesh for their Trust the Sopranos compilation, Sa-Roc for updating The Sharecropper’s Daughter with more songs, Skyzoo for “St. James Liquors” (off All the Brilliant Things, out June 11th) and Mac Ayres for his “Smoke” single.