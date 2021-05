GREAT FALLS — April 30 was the last date that COVID-19 vaccinations were given at the Montana ExpoPark community clinics which have been conducted since January through collaboration of Cascade County, Benefis Health Systems, the Great Falls Clinic, and Alluvion Health. Those community clinics were essential to meeting the enormous initial demand for vaccines in the County, and we are very grateful to our healthcare partners in the community who made that possible. Now that many residents have been vaccinated, the community vaccination clinics are no longer needed to meet the current demand for vaccines.