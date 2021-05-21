2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Price Is Hiding A Cool Easter Egg

Could Ford beat Tesla at electric vehicles? The former is coming out with an electric truck in 2022 called the Ford F-150 Lightning. It’s a huge pickup truck run completely on electricity that can still haul your trailer, boat or whatever else you need. And it doesn’t look any different from a regular pickup truck, which will be good news for drivers who love the traditional model but want to be more eco-friendly. This could be an absolute game-changer for the electric vehicle market, and I’ll tell you why.