2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Price Is Hiding A Cool Easter Egg
It honors Ford’s first F-Series pickup introduced in 1948. Look at 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pricing, and you’ll notice a strange pattern. Each of the prices so far available end with $74 – $39,974, $52,974, and $90,474. And no, it’s not some strange accounting accommodation because of a weirdly priced bolt. It was a deliberate decision by Ford that celebrates the F-Series’ long history, and it’s one of the truck’s first Easter Eggs.www.motor1.com