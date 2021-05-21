Rafe Spall & Esther Smith on what to expect in the 2nd season of 'Trying'
Spall & Smith drop some hints about the upcoming season, and share what they think makes the show work. In an exclusive interview with Made in Hollywood, 'Trying' stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith talk about where Jason and Nikki are at the beginning of the season, and how their plan to adopt is going to be anything but simple. Smith also shares why she thinks that Jason and Nikki are so relatable as a couple, while Spall discusses where some of his sense of humor comes from.www.moviefone.com