TEASED: Smart's First SUV Will Reinvent The Brand

Volkswagen enthusiasts might not want to hear this, but the glory days of the Golf are long gone. The Tiguan compact SUV has been a major sales success both here and abroad—VW sells over a million units per year worldwide. That's why it's important for VW to keep the Tiguan looking fresh and full of desirable features. A few years after it was unveiled at the 2017 North American International Auto Show, we got a first look at the revised U.S.-spec version of the long-wheelbase Tiguan in a studio setting. Last year, you might remember, we were given a from-a-distance preview of these changes in the form of the updated European-market Tiguan.