TEASED: Smart's First SUV Will Reinvent The Brand
Smart is best known for its quirky compact city cars like the ForTwo, but has been forced to adapt to customer demands and enter the lucrative SUV segment. This is one of several radical changes the brand has made in recent years to stay relevant. After pulling out of the US market, Smart is now an electric-only brand. In September, Smart will preview its first-ever SUV with a concept at the Munich Auto Show, but new teaser sketches released by the company give us a sneak peek at the design.carbuzz.com