Louisiana State

Replay: Louisiana State Police press conference on Ronald Greene in-custody death, investigation

By EMMA DISCHER
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana State Police officials announced a Friday evening press conference after multiple videos were released this week showing the in-custody death of Ronald Greene. Multiple videos and body camera footage show troopers beating a handcuffed Greene after a 2019 traffic stop. A recently released coroner's report says that his head injuries and the way he was restrained were factors in his death.

www.theadvocate.com
