City to close portion of Montevallo Road all day May 24.

Thanks to local artist and teacher Nelson Grice, you can now go to Columbiana and sit in the actual “County Seat” of Shelby County. The newest sculpture to grace the grounds of Old Mill Square uses one of several millstones found on the property during construction as its literal seat. The rest of the sculpture pays homage to the art and music of the area, as well as the original county courthouse on Main Street. The whimsical hands and feet at the base of the sculpture, both figuratively and metaphorically signify stability.