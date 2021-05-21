newsbreak-logo
City to close portion of Montevallo Road all day May 24.

By JESSE CHAMBERS
Village Living
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Mountain Brook announced today that it will close a section of Montevallo Road all day on Monday, May 24, due to work being done on some pipes. Both lanes of traffic on Montevallo Road will be closed from Glencoe Drive to Glenview Drive, according to a post on the city’s website.

