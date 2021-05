The residents of Farmington face a monumental challenge: how to address the failing FHS facility. The needs at Farmington High School are real: insufficient space; heating, plumbing, and electrical systems that frequently fail; compromised safety and security; inefficiencies in layout and in energy consumption; a lack of ADA compliance and accessibility. The current building is literally falling apart, is unsafe, and costs too much to maintain. We must do better for our students, teachers and our town.