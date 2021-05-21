Mayor Walker running again as an independent for re-election

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Saying she’s been debating herself for months, Mayor Nikuyah Walker on her Facebook page announced she’s running for re-election this coming November. Walker spent more than 25 minutes explaining what she’s been thinking and how difficult it’s been being the only black person on City Council since Wes Bellamy left two years ago. She shared that she’s exhausted, and has not known where the next white supremacist attack will come from. However, she says there’s still so much work to do and the world has been watching Charlottesville since 2017 “to see if the same kind of white people who are here, that have made it such a challenge all around this world, if they can be moved in a different direction”.