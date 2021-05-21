newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

Mayor Walker running again as an independent for re-election

wina.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Saying she’s been debating herself for months, Mayor Nikuyah Walker on her Facebook page announced she’s running for re-election this coming November. Walker spent more than 25 minutes explaining what she’s been thinking and how difficult it’s been being the only black person on City Council since Wes Bellamy left two years ago. She shared that she’s exhausted, and has not known where the next white supremacist attack will come from. However, she says there’s still so much work to do and the world has been watching Charlottesville since 2017 “to see if the same kind of white people who are here, that have made it such a challenge all around this world, if they can be moved in a different direction”.

wina.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Government
Charlottesville, VA
Elections
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Democrats#City Council#Wina#Mayor Nikuyah Walker#Re Election#Running#Signatures#White People#November#Attack#Time#Sacrifice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Local government candidates attend meet-and-greet in Friendship Court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- Candidates for Charlottesville City Council and Commonwealth's Attorney came together for a meet-and-greet in the Friendship Court community center on Sunday. The event was hosted by the Charlottesville Democratic Party. Each candidate spoke about their platform and background, then citizens walked around and talked to...
Albemarle County, VAalbemarle.org

County News

The Board of Supervisors will have their next regular meeting on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 1 pm. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, this will be a virtual meeting of the Board of Supervisors. The following items are on the agenda:. Action Items. SE202100010 Homestay Special Exceptions, La Fourche.
Virginia StateVirginia Business

Va. House of Delegates to meet in person at the state Capitol

Lawmakers have not met in chambers since March 2020. Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced Monday that the House, when it next convenes, will return in person to the Virginia State Capitol after a year of virtual and physically distanced voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Over the...
Virginia StateDaily Progress

Opinion/Commentary: A Virginia goal: More civic literacy, involvement

A plan to strengthen civics across Virginia aims to involve more students in activities beyond the classroom and to expand engagement to college students and more adults. A commission newly constituted with more citizen members is creating a call to action to strengthen civic engagement. The 17-member Virginia Commission on...
US News and World Report

Alaska Republican Party Chair Resigns, to Move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Clary told the Republican State Central Committee last Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, the Anchorage Daily News reported. His new position involves lobbying federal and state legislators as part of the Standing For Freedom Center, a network of Christian organizations.
Virginia StateWashington Examiner

Virginia Republicans tout diverse ticket ahead of statewide elections

Virginia Republicans feel a jolt of confidence following the nomination of a diverse statewide ticket they hope will get them out of 12-year rut of statewide election losses this November. The GOP in the commonwealth saw its final political hold collapse following the 2019 state legislature elections, when Democrats took...
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Virginia Statepilotonline.com

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Rasoul rallies with Hudson, Payne in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrats are rallying around their candidates. Delegate Sally Hudson and Charlottesville Councilor Michael Payne were at Washington Park on Friday morning to rally for Sam Rasoul, who is running to be Virginia's next lieutenant governor. Rasoul has represented the Roanoke area in the Virginia House...
Charlottesville, VANBC12

Time is running out to register to vote in upcoming primary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Time is running out to register to vote in the Democratic primary. You have until Monday, May 17 to register. On June 8 voters will nominate the Democratic Party candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general. Charlottesville voters will also nominate candidates for city council...
Orange County, VADaily Progress

At odds over buffering, planners defer vote on solar SUP

The Orange County Planning Commission has deferred a recommendation on a proposed solar farm special use permit application pending further discussion of disputed conditions on the small proposed generation facility on Catharpin Road. Redfish Solar Partners, a Charlottesville-based company, has applied for a special use permit to construct a renewable...
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Planners hold pop-up event to get feedback on Comprehensive Plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- Cville Plans Together is hosting in-person and virtual events to give Charlottesville residents a chance to give feedback on the draft Comprehensive Plan Update and Future Land-Use Map. Planners held a pop-up event in front of the Jefferson School on Saturday, inviting people to offer...
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Lawsuit v. Albemarle schools Superintendent Haas set for hearing

The Albemarle County School Board wants a federal judge to limit access to division officials in a long-running defamation lawsuit brought by a former employee against schools Superintendent Matt Haas. The motion for a protective order seeks to limit the scope of a deposition and is the first significant filing...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia Republicans urge Northam to lift remaining COVID restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia Republican lawmakers are urging Democratic Governor Ralph Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-related restrictions. Last Friday, Northam announced an end to the state’s mask mandate, and said other distancing and capacity restrictions would be eased Friday, May 28. But the Republican senators named in a letter to the governor say Virginia needs to move faster to end restrictions as we enter the summer season.
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

City School Board aims to select new superintendent by late August

The Charlottesville School Board could select a superintendent by the start of the coming school year, according to a timeline outlined Friday. Previously, the board had said it hoped to hire a superintendent by Sept. 23. The planned timeline now has the board announcing a pick before Aug. 25, the first day of school.
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Downtown community chalkboard shifting to new management

A local arts nonprofit soon will be taking over management of the First Amendment Monument on the Downtown Mall after at least two years of no maintenance. Charlottesville’s City Council voted unanimously recently to transfer the lease to The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative after the organization expressed interest in managing the chalkboard.
Charlottesville, VAPosted by
Virginia Mercury

With big money behind progressive challengers, 2021 could be test case for Charlottesville donors’ influence

As lawmakers prepare to study the prospects for campaign finance reform in Virginia, the sheer size of some checks flowing to Democratic candidates for statewide office has renewed debate about the boosts offered by a wealthy Charlottesville couple topping charts as the biggest donors in state politics. Though they backed opposing candidates in the 2017 […] The post With big money behind progressive challengers, 2021 could be test case for Charlottesville donors’ influence appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Future land use map for Crozet continues to be divisive issue

Albemarle County staff is recommending land adjacent to downtown Crozet have more housing in the future. As part of the Crozet Master Plan update process, county staff is now proposing to change seven parcels that are bordered by Crozet Avenue, Tabor Street, High Street and Dunvegan Lane in the future land use map from Neighborhood Density Residential to Middle Density Residential, which could allow more housing to be built on the land in the future if the land is rezoned.