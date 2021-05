Colin Cowherd: “Last night the Clippers lost to the worst team in the NBA. Oklahoma City before last night was 1-23 in their last 24 games. The Clippers lost to them because the Clippers TANKED, they did not want to win. They lost to Houston before that, the second-worst NBA team. Why would the Clippers do that? Because the Clippers are so terrified of facing the Lakers and being on their side of the bracket that they tanked to Houston and Oklahoma City… Right now the hobbled Lakers are saying ‘bring on the Nets, bring on the Bucks, bring on the Sixers, bring on the Warriors, bring on the Clippers, bring on the WHOLE league, we’re ready to go.' The Clippers are TERRIFIED, so they’ll tank to Oklahoma City and Houston… If they met in the Octagon, the Lakers would be moving forward and the Lakers would be backpedaling.” (Full Segment Above)