First responders honored for saving butcher’s life

SALEM, Conn. (AP) — Hartford Healthcare has recognized those involved in saving a Connecticut butcher who suffered a near-fatal cut at work.

Adam Ritchotte, 28, was cutting beef shoulder with a razor-sharp 6-inch blade at Salem Prime Cuts in March when the blade slipped, bounced off a table and tore through his leg, severing his right femoral artery, The Day reported.

The health care network gave awards Thursday to eight emergency medical responders and firefighters — Deborah Caldwell, Patrick Gauthier, Alex Bias, Ben Mattingly, Stephanie Philopena, Cheryl Philopena, Ronald Prezsch and Charles Weinsteiger.

Ritchotte, a combat veteran, knew that he needed to remain calm and stop the bleeding. He asked co-worker Sean Kelley to kneel on the wound as a tourniquet was not an option due to the location of the cut.

“We’ve all heard stories in this job about this kind of cut,” Kelley said. “It’s called the widow maker.”

Ritchotte toured Afghanistan as a U.S. Army soldier in 2013 and said that his training helped him “100%” in the moments following the cut.

“I knew I had two choices: I was either going to die calm or die freaking out,” he said.

Twelve minutes later, Weinsteiger arrived and immediately started packing the wound with gauze, keeping his hand pressed against Ritchotte’s wound until they arrived at a hospital and the butcher underwent surgery.

Ritchotte wasn’t able to walk for more than a month after the accident, but now he is back on his feet. When he returns to work, he said he will make sure he and his colleagues always wear chain-link aprons to protect them from the knives they work with.

“I want to do everything I can to avoid something like this from happening,” he said.