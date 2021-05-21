newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, CT

First responders honored for saving butcher’s life

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SALEM, Conn. (AP) — Hartford Healthcare has recognized those involved in saving a Connecticut butcher who suffered a near-fatal cut at work.

Adam Ritchotte, 28, was cutting beef shoulder with a razor-sharp 6-inch blade at Salem Prime Cuts in March when the blade slipped, bounced off a table and tore through his leg, severing his right femoral artery, The Day reported.

The health care network gave awards Thursday to eight emergency medical responders and firefighters — Deborah Caldwell, Patrick Gauthier, Alex Bias, Ben Mattingly, Stephanie Philopena, Cheryl Philopena, Ronald Prezsch and Charles Weinsteiger.

Ritchotte, a combat veteran, knew that he needed to remain calm and stop the bleeding. He asked co-worker Sean Kelley to kneel on the wound as a tourniquet was not an option due to the location of the cut.

“We’ve all heard stories in this job about this kind of cut,” Kelley said. “It’s called the widow maker.”

Ritchotte toured Afghanistan as a U.S. Army soldier in 2013 and said that his training helped him “100%” in the moments following the cut.

“I knew I had two choices: I was either going to die calm or die freaking out,” he said.

Twelve minutes later, Weinsteiger arrived and immediately started packing the wound with gauze, keeping his hand pressed against Ritchotte’s wound until they arrived at a hospital and the butcher underwent surgery.

Ritchotte wasn’t able to walk for more than a month after the accident, but now he is back on his feet. When he returns to work, he said he will make sure he and his colleagues always wear chain-link aprons to protect them from the knives they work with.

“I want to do everything I can to avoid something like this from happening,” he said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

462K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Salem, CT
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Kelley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butcher#First Responders#Day Care#Emergency Care#Conn#Ap#Hartford Healthcare#Salem Prime Cuts#U S Army#Co Worker Sean Kelley#Veteran#Medical#Blade#Chain Link Aprons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Brooklyn family comes back to CT shoreline

Madison, Conn. native Bill Carbone felt a “gravitational pull” towards New York City since he was a child. College took him to Boston, and graduate school brought him to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where he and his wife Amy Tate owned a house and started their family. But when...
Middletown Press

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Connecticut StateNBC News

Connecticut teen charged after allegedly calling classmate racist slur on Snapchat

A Connecticut teenager was arrested and charged after allegedly posting a photo of a classmate with a racist slur to his social media earlier this month. The 16-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was charged with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race, as well as second degree breach of peace, Fairfield Police confirmed to NBC News on Monday. The photo has not yet been independently verified by NBC News.
Connecticut Statewlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.
Groton, CTThe Day

Notes from the Old Noank Jail: Richard Latham of Noank passes on

On Sunday, May 2, we lost our dear friend and retired fire chief, Richard Latham, after a long illness. Over 35 years ago, when our family first moved to Noank, we became involved with both the Noank Baptist Church and the Noank Volunteer Fire Department. At that time, we came to know both Richard and his wife Joan Latham, who were both very active leaders in this local community.
New London County, CTNBC Connecticut

Body of Missing Kayaker Found in Quinebaug River

The body of a missing kayaker was found in New London County's Quinebaug River, according to the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. EnCon Police responded to a report of a missing kayaker and a submerged kayak with no occupant in the river on Sunday night. Officials said an...
New London County, CTPosted by
The Day

Region sees spate of serious motor vehicle crashes

At least six people have been killed in motor vehicle accidents in and around southeastern Connecticut in the last two weeks, as rates of fatal crashes continue to climb nationwide. According to nationwide data collected by the National Safety Council, the estimated total motor vehicle deaths for 2020 is 42,060...