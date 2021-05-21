newsbreak-logo
Free golf lessons for kids offered Saturday in Dallas to get more minorities involved in the sport

By Shaun Rabb
fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - On Saturday in Pleasant Grove, there will be free golf lessons by two of North Texas' best instructors for children and teens. The community event will be used to spark interest in a game that for different reasons hasn't caught on among many minorities. Those putting the event...

www.fox4news.com
