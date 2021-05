Memorial Day Weekend allows families to spend time doing what they love most. Last year our family discovered a little piece of heaven about 45-minutes from Owensboro. Shanty Hollow Lake is just outside of Bowling Green, Kentucky, at 1200 Shanty Hollow Road. The trail is about 1.5 miles long and leads to a beautiful hidden waterfall. Along the way, you can take pictures of the gorgeous sites including large rock structures, shallow streams with fish, and small caves. The trail is narrow but so much fun.