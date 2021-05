Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company (MMWEC) has made a mockery of open meeting law and their claims of transparency. On May 12, at a little after 11 a.m., I was one of many interested people who joined the online open public MMWEC meeting to learn about their plans to review the proposed gas-fired Peabody peaker plant. They immediately went into executive session, citing their right to do so in order to protect their business from competition.