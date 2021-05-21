newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kosciusko County, IN

Brendyn Ryan Stump

Times-Union Newspaper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrendyn Ryan Stump, of Akron, sadly passed away at 4:48 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, at the young age of 16. Brendyn was critically injured Saturday, May 15, 2021, when the vehicle he was driving, crashed into a utility pole along Ind. 14 at the Packerton Road intersection in Kosciusko County. His beautiful soul is now at home with HIS Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, where he will forever be in the presence of glory!

timesuniononline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Akron, IN
City
Rochester, IN
Akron, IN
Obituaries
County
Kosciusko County, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aau Basketball#Baseball#Football#Cy Daniel Stump#Aau Basketball#Sliders#The Harris Mavericks#Macy#Warsaw Community Church#S County Farm Road#Medical Expense Fund#Pastor Jeff Pfeifer#Hillcrest Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Leesburg, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Peter ‘Pete’ A. Schaaf

Peter “Pete” A. Schaaf, of Leesburg, passed away at 12:48 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw at the age of 83. He was born on July 22, 1937, in Wabash, to Hueston Everett Schaaf and Rosetta Rebecca Slagel Schaaf. He was never alone growing up as he was a part of a big family with MANY sisters and one brother. He married Geraldine Dye Schaaf, the perfect lady to share his life with, on Dec. 6, 1967. They shared 40 years of marriage together before she passed away on Dec. 23, 2007.
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, East CR 350N east of North CR 925E, North Webster. Driver: Easton M. Adkins, 19, West Tidewater Trail, Columbia City. Adkins appeared to have been traveling eastbound on CR 350N east of CR 925E, North Webster. While traveling eastbound, his vehicle approached a dead-end roadway with a dirt barrier. According to tire tracks, it appeared as if he noticed the dead-end roadway too late and swerved to miss the dirt barrier. His vehicle left the south side of CR 350 and struck multiple trees before coming to a rest. Adkins suffered extensive incapacitating injuries and was found unconscious by responding officers. He was tended to by responding medics and later transported by air ambulance for further treatment. Kosciusko County F.A.C.T. responded to the scene. While on scene, a witness, who identified herself as Makayla Radcliff, arrived and said she is Adkins’ girlfriend. She said prior to the crash, she left his residence to return to her home, located in Fort Wayne. While traveling, she became lost somewhere in Noble County and called Adkins for assistance. After using her mobile phone to share her location, Adkins left his residence to find her so he could provide directions. During this time, Radcliff said her sister Miranda Radcliff was involved in a telephone call with Adkins as they were both attempting to provide assistance due to her being lost. During this call, it was reported that Miranda Radcliff heard a loud “crashing” sound, and Adkins stopped responding to her. Friends then used Snapchat’s GPS function to locate Adkins and inform first responders as to where he was located. Damage: Up to $25,000.
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 5.18.2021

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 6:42 p.m. Saturday - Justin B. Rogers, 26, of 503 N. Jefferson St., Silver Lake, arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 6:58 p.m. Saturday - Christopher A. Jayne, 29, of...
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:53 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 13800 block SR 19, Nappanee. Report of fraud. 12:39 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 11100 block Ideal Beach Drive, Syracuse. Theft of boat lifts valued at $1,500 from Davidsen’s Pier Service & Sales. 7:30 a.m....
Indiana StateTimes-Union Newspaper

Akron Teen Airlifted After Single Car Accident On Ind. 14

LAKE TOWNSHIP – Another critical crash occurred in Kosciusko county on Ind. 14 at Packerton Road, this time injuring a 16-year-old Akron boy. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis said emergency personnel were called at 6:46 p.m. Saturday to the Ind. 14 and Packerton Road after a 2017 Ford Fusion, being driven by Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was traveling east on Ind. 14 and left the south edge of the roadway.
Mentone, INinkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Opera House Block, Murder Indictment, Mentone History

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. May 16, 1979 — A Marshall County grand jury has recommended the death penalty for three men indicted Tuesday for the March 6 murder of Bourbon businessman Claude (Murph) Yarian, 68.
Kosciusko County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Akron teen injured in Kosciusko crash

An Akron teen was critically injured in a crash in Kosciusko County Saturday evening. Emergency crews were called to Indiana 14 in Lake Township about 6:45 p.m. on a report of a single-car crash, the Kosciusko County sheriff's department said in a statement. Investigators believe Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, was...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney, Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the...
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Sherri Makinson v. Lauren Cox and Kyle Ousley, $2,145. FTI Property Management v. Debra Goldsworthy, $6,127.80. Fort Financial Credit Union v. Raven Hatfield, $5,288.67. Clayton Przewoznik, $5,288.67. Michael Bonewitz v. Ziebart, $1,142. Civil Collections.
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Local Church Purchases Ministry Headquarters

Mission Point Community Church recently purchased the former grounds of CE National as a new ministry headquarters. The 3.6-acre property, located at 1003 Presidential Drive, Winona Lake, includes a conference/event center, two office buildings and two heated outbuildings, according to a news release from Mission Point Community Church. “Our dream...
Akron, INinkfreenews.com

UPDATE: Akron Teen Listed In Critical After Crash

SIDNEY – An Akron teen was critically injured Saturday night after an accident at the corner of Packerton Road and SR 14. Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to a statement released by the Kosciusko County Sherrif’s office.
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrence 05.15.21

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:46 a.m. Thursday - Don Calhoun, 67, of 4350 S. Ind. 13, Pierceton, arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Bond: $700. • 12:08 p.m. Thursday - Travis Ray Osbun, 42, of 205 E. Pittsburgh...
North Webster, INVincennes Sun Commercial

State briefs

NORTH WEBSTER — A northern Indiana man who crashed his car while talking on his cellphone was discovered badly injured by officers who used a messaging app to find the wrecked vehicle. Officers were contacted late Tuesday by someone who told them they were talking to Easton Adkins, 19, of...
Syracuse, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Bar Scuffle Leads To Man’s Arrest

A Syracuse man is accused of bringing a “monkey fist” to a fist fight outside of a Warsaw bar. Jeromie Lee Bright, 41, of 709 W. North St., Syracuse, was booked in the Kosciusko County Jail at 4:15 a.m. May 6 and charged with battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; and criminal confinement, a Level 5 felony.
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Edgewood Projects Embrace Inclusivity

WARSAW — Edgewood Middle School Project Lead The Way teacher Abbi Richcreek, alongside students and engineering mentors, presented five 12-volt vehicles to five deserving families on Friday, May 7. This project is incredibly impactful on multiple levels. First, recipient families in Kosciusko County with children who have a mobility limitation...
inkfreenews.com

Raiders Roll In NLC Tennis Quest

NAPPANEE – Northridge went ahead and finished the job Friday night. The Raiders claimed tennis titles on four of the five courts to lay claim to the Northern Lakes Conference Girls Tennis Championships team crown. The Raiders had titles from Riley Wheatley and Lilah Dean at one and two singles, and both of its doubles teams were also victorious, earned by Brynne Gayler and Peyton Keiper at No. 1 and Taylin Cress and Morgan Mack at No. 2.
Warsaw, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Car Show Sunday

The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club invites the public to attend the 11th City of Lakes Car Show Sunday. The entry fee is $12 per vehicle. Registration will take place from noon until 3 p.m. Entry is made on East Center Street. The Lakes Area Community Band will perform a concert on the courthouse lawn at 3 p.m. The awards ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. Vendors and local restaurants will be available. All proceeds go toward the youth throughout Kosciusko County. Buffalo Street will be closed from Market to Main streets and Center Street will be closed from Lake to Indiana streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Etna Green, INinkfreenews.com

Etna Green Talks With Engineering Firm On Walking Trail

ETNA GREEN — The Etna Green Council focused on town betterment during its May 11 meeting through talking with an engineering firm about a proposed walking trail and donating to several local organizations. Ben Beer, vice-president of sales at USI Consultants Inc., was present at the meeting to discuss the...