Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams Shares His Feelings About His Exit, a Possible 'Japril' Spinoff and the Ideal Doctor to Replace Jackson in the Plastics Posse

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. Read at your own risk!]. Sarah Drew returned as April Kepner to Grey's Anatomy just as fans found out that Jesse Williams will be leaving the series after 11 years. In Thursday's episode, Jackson (Williams) revealed that he wants to take over the Catherine Fox Foundation, and he wants April to move to Boston with their daughter Harriet in order for him to do it. While hesitant at first, April eventually said yes -- especially since her marriage to Matthew (Justin Bruening) had just fallen apart. Almost immediately, fans on Twitter began clamoring for a potential Jackson and April spin-off, chronicling their life in Boston as the couple fights for equity in medicine.