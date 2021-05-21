Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams Shares His Feelings About His Exit, a Possible 'Japril' Spinoff and the Ideal Doctor to Replace Jackson in the Plastics Posse
We knew that he was gone, and we knew how he left. Yet even after Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy, the last one for Jesse Williams, we still had a whole lot of questions. Luckily, the actor was willing to get on the horn with TVLine to answer them, discussing everything from his exit after 12 seasons as Jackson Avery to that implied happy ending for “Japril.”tvline.com