Warsaw, IN

Crash Causes Light Issue At Center & Cleveland

By Jackie Gorski
Times-Union Newspaper
 3 days ago

The electrical box to the traffic light at the intersection of Center and Cleveland streets is being fixed after being struck by a Goshen man Thursday. According to the Warsaw Police Department report, at 5:41 p.m. Thursday, Cory A. Young, 41, was travelling west on Center Street, approaching Cleveland Street.

