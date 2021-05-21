newsbreak-logo
Texas State

New Texas bill will set stricter rules for dogs left tied outside

By Lynnanne Nguyen
fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas lawmakers have passed a new bill aimed to protect dogs left outdoors, ensuring they have proper shelter and water. Animal advocates have been fighting to get this done for six years through three legislative sessions, finally getting the bill passed this week. Those behind the bill say this is...

Person
Greg Abbott
