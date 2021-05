The third battle of the Joint Training Exercise Arc is slated to continue in the next episode of My Hero Academia, and the anime has revealed the first images from the fight that will be arriving in the ninety-sixth episode of the popular Shonen franchise. With Class 1-A and Class 1-B currently having one victory each during this "Civil War" within UA Academy, this third match is definitely going to be one for the record books and might be a big game-changer to determine which class has best mastered the use of their Quirks.