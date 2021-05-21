newsbreak-logo
Sen. Thom Tillis: The 1619 Project and critical race theory have no place in nation’s classrooms

By Greg Childress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Time Magazine’s “1619 Project” and critical race theory have no place in America’s classrooms, says U.S. Senator Thom Tillis. The Republican senator from North Carolina made his remarks in a May 21 letter to Durham activist Paul Scott. Scott had written him to complain about Tillis’s support of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s letter asking U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to abandon curriculum that McConnell believes tells a revisionist history of America’s founding.

