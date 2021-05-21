Valene Kane Interview: 'Profile' Actress Talks About the Inventive Movie, Social Media, & Life in Quarantine

"You are the bravest person I know!" Amazon has unveiled an official teaser for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the movie musical based on the beloved stage musical that premiered in the UK on West End in 2017. This is also announcing that 20th Century will no longer release this in theaters (originally set for February this year), instead they've sold it off to Amazon to debut streaming this September. The film is about a teenager from Sheffield, England who desperately wants to be a drag queen. With the help of his mum and friends, he overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness to become a young drag queen. Newcomer Max Harwood stars as Jamie, with a cast including Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production’s director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director. This looks like a gloriously jubilant and fun film, just a bit sad it's not opening in theaters anymore.