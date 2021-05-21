Cecil County announces 8 grants for areas in need of broadband access

Lawmakers passed a bill May 20 meant to encourage increased broadband availability throughout the state. The bill appropriates $20 million annually beginning in fiscal year 2021-22 to the commission to fund the grants. Priority will be given to grants to unserved areas that previously have not been targeted for such a project, unserved areas that are receiving federal support for construction that will not be completed within 24 months and underserved areas that have developed a broadband and digital inclusion plan.Under LB388, introduced by Henderson Sen. Curt Friesen at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Public Service Commission will administer grants to providers, cooperatives and political subdivisions to fund qualifying broadband development projects.