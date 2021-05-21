newsbreak-logo
Cecil County, MD

Cecil County announces 8 grants for areas in need of broadband access

By Delaware Business Now
delawarebusinessnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCecil County was awarded eight broadband expansion grants, totaling $605,914, from Maryland’s Existing Broadband Networks Funding Program. The grants will help fund over $1 million worth of broadband projects, in a joint effort between the State of Maryland, Cecil County, and private sector providers. The eight projects are predicted to bring internet access to more than 15% of unserved households and businesses.

