Cecil County announces 8 grants for areas in need of broadband access
Cecil County was awarded eight broadband expansion grants, totaling $605,914, from Maryland’s Existing Broadband Networks Funding Program. The grants will help fund over $1 million worth of broadband projects, in a joint effort between the State of Maryland, Cecil County, and private sector providers. The eight projects are predicted to bring internet access to more than 15% of unserved households and businesses.delawarebusinessnow.com