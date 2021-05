DYERSBURG, Tenn. – Two people are facing charges after they allegedly abducted a 4-year-old and physically assaulted the child’s mother, Dyersburg Police say. Dyersburg Police responded to a report of a child abduction in 1000 block of Highway 51 Bypass Thursday morning. The child’s mother reportedly told officers that 26-year-old John McLean of Ripley and 22-year-old Harley Allen of Dyersburg attacked her at her home and tried to abduct her two young children.