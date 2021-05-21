newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

22' RB De'Anthony Gaston Announces Top Five Schools

By Samantha Levy
Posted by 
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 4 days ago

De'Anthony Gaston, running back from Newton, Texas, took to social media on May 20 to announce his top five schools.

Gaston has 21 offers total, but narrowed his top five down to the University of Southern California, the University of Texas, the University of Colorado, the University of Minnesota, and Iowa State University.

During Gaston’s junior season, he rushed for a total of 1,974 yards with 161 carries and 29 touchdowns per MaxPreps. Over his three years playing varsity football at Newton High School, he has rushed for a total of 3,940 yards with 347 carries and accumulated 63 touchdowns. [MaxPreps]

The 5-foot-10, 198-pound rising senior has displayed incredible instincts and acceleration at a young age. Gaston has the opportunity to excel at the running back position at USC if he decides to lock-in his commitment.

The Trojans currently hold five verbal commitments for the 2022 class which includes, CB Domani Jackson, CB Fabian Ross, TE Keyan Burnett, QB Devin Brown, and ILB Ty Kana.

However, Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. expects this number to drastically improve after June.

"USC is going to have more than 20 official visitors in June, I think Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, the list really goes on and on, and it doesn't really shift in terms of perception of the school or status of the program." (Garcia, Jr.)

To read more about what you can expect to see this June click HERE

----

You may also like:

[Markese Stepp Could Have Breakout Season if Injuries Stop]

[Can USC Swipe 2022 Clemson Target?]

[WATCH: Adoree' Jackson Train with Donte Williams at USC]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
265
Followers
206
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Iowa State University#American Football#Junior Football#Senior Football#Junior Varsity#Alabama Football#Texas Football#The University Of Texas#Maxpreps#Newton High School#Usc#Twitter#Cb Domani Jackson#Varsity Football#Running#Ilb Ty Kana#Ohio State#Domani
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Clay Helton Compares USC WR Drake London to NFL Great

USC football head coach Clay Helton appeared on Fox Sports No. 1 Ranked Show to discuss the progression of USC's program and wide receiver Drake London. With the departure of wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, London is projected to become the next breakout star for the Trojans'. Helton told RJ Young, host of the No. 1 Ranked Show, that he expects London to become as 'prolific' as Michael Pittman Jr., who now plays for the Indianapolis Colts.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AllTrojans

Insider Predicts USC Will Ramp Up Recruiting BIG TIME in June

The NCAA dead period will officially end on June 1, and analysts all around the country and projecting a very busy spring/summer. After 15-months, recruits and prospects will officially and unofficially be allowed to visit campuses again in the traditional sense, while power programs will be allowed to host recruiting camps on campus.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

USC's Drake London gets Snubbed in 2021 Preseason Rankings

Three months out from the 2021 season, USC is sitting pretty in top team projections for the upcoming season. Despite losing seven former Trojans to the NFL Draft, ESPN's Mark Schlabach's most recent 2021 college football top 25 rankings has the Trojans breaking open the season at No. 13. With...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Three Former USC Stars Who Remain Available Free Agents

There are three former USC Trojans that remain free agents this offseason. As mandatory OTA’s linger in the near future, injuries and roster cuts are bound to happen. So let’s dive into three former USC players that are available to make impacts for any NFL team. DL Jurrell Casey. Even...
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

Recruiting: Can USC Swipe 2022 Clemson Prospect Jaren Kanak?

While the USC Trojans 2022 commitment list remains slim heading into June, the coaching staff continues to exert relentless efforts on the recruiting trail. The NCAA Dead Period officially lifts on June 1, and Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. expects to see a significant increase in commitment decisions once recruits are able to take official visits.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Report Labels Former USC QB Sam Darnold One of Five Worst Starting Quarterbacks

The Carolina Panthers may have gotten a new quarterback in Sam Darnold, but the former New York Jet still has a lot to prove. Darnold played his last three seasons with the Jets, but struggled to establish himself as a solid franchise quarterback. During his tenure in New York, the 23-year-old tailed 729 completions on 1,219 attempts, with 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. To add he threw for eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.
Indiana StatePosted by
AllTrojans

Indiana Sends Warm Welcome to Former USC RB Stephen Carr

The Indiana Hoosiers are sending a warm welcome to their newest tailback. Indiana took to social media to write, "Welcome!" to former USC tailback Stephen Carr, as Carr prepares to join the Hoosiers for the 2021 season. Carr graduated from USC earlier this week alongside Troy alum Tyler Vaughns. He...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

2022 USC Target Covets Alabama and Clemson, Schedules Official Visits

The NCAA Dead Period will officially wrap up June 1, which means recruits and college football programs are actively planning in-person visits and activities for this summer and fall. 2022 Bishop Gorman safety target Zion Branch is among the group of athletes that intend on making several official visits before...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

LOOK: Former USC CB Adoree' Jackson Trains with Donte Williams

Former USC Trojan Adoree' Jackson was spotted on USC's campus putting in work with cornerbacks coach Donte Williams on May 19. Gavin Morris, USC's assistant AD/player development, posted a video and photos on social media of Jackson and Williams working together inside the track and field complex on campus. [TO...
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

RB Stephen Carr Leaves USC, Joins Big Ten Team

Former USC running back Stephen Carr announced on Sunday his commitment to Indiana. Carr entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week and quickly found a new home. [READ: Another USC Running Back Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal]. Carr took to Twitter to make the announcement citing,. “I want to...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Will Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Catch Passes From USC QB Kedon Slovis Next Year?

Pro Football Focus released their early 2022 mock draft and Kedon Slovis failed finish as a top-three overall pick. PFF predicts that Slovis will be selected as the No. 13 overall pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, stating that, "Slovis had an up and down sophomore year after an outstanding true freshman campaign. He doesn’t quite have the arm of some others in this class, but he’s been one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the class for two years running."
SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

University Tax Return Reveals Clay Helton's MEGA Earnings

Tax season is here, which means USC fans get a sneak peak into Clay Helton's earnings this past year. According to Ryan Kartje of the LA Times, "From July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, USC paid head football coach Clay Helton $4.813 million, according to the university’s federal tax return. Helton was paid $4.569 million over the previous year."
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Former USC Star Signs With San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers signed former USC wide receiver Marqise Lee to a one-year contract on Monday after he tried out for the team during the 49ers rookie minicamp. The 49ers waived wideout Austin Proehl on Monday to make room for Lee on their 90-man roster. Lee was one of the few who opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed with the New England Patriots as a free agent prior to the 2020 season, and was released by the team in March.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AllTrojans

Insider Claims Recruiting Will Be 'Pretty Dramatic' in June

It's been a long time coming, fifteen months to be exact. On June 1 the NCAA Dead Period will officially be lifted and in-person recruiting activities can resume. Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst, John Garcia Jr. has been gearing up for next month and is expecting a very busy June as most schools are taking full advantage of the Dead Period ending by using as many official visits as possible.