Do we live in a safer America today?

Has President Biden worked to make America safer and less dependent? The answer is not only a resounding “no” but he has put our enemies in control. For years India has been buying transformers for its electrical grid from China. Last summer, Chinese and Indian troops clashed in a border battle in the remote Galwan Valley, bashing each other to death with rocks and clubs. Soon thereafter in Mumbai, India, trains shut down, the stock market closed, and hospitals went dark as “the power went out” in a city of 20 million people. This was a clear message that if India pressed its claims to disputed land, the lights could go out across the country. The cyberattacks gave China a strategic and psychological edge. Russia was a pioneer in using this technique when it turned the power off twice in Ukraine several years ago.