newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Do we live in a safer America today?

Daily Item
 3 days ago

Has President Biden worked to make America safer and less dependent? The answer is not only a resounding “no” but he has put our enemies in control. For years India has been buying transformers for its electrical grid from China. Last summer, Chinese and Indian troops clashed in a border battle in the remote Galwan Valley, bashing each other to death with rocks and clubs. Soon thereafter in Mumbai, India, trains shut down, the stock market closed, and hospitals went dark as “the power went out” in a city of 20 million people. This was a clear message that if India pressed its claims to disputed land, the lights could go out across the country. The cyberattacks gave China a strategic and psychological edge. Russia was a pioneer in using this technique when it turned the power off twice in Ukraine several years ago.

www.dailyitem.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America Today#Ukraine#Today#Indian Country#The Department Of Energy#Russians#Fbi#Cyberattacks#Market#Troops#Chinese Transformers#Electrical Grid#Safer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Mumbai
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Russia
Related
U.S. PoliticsFree Lance-Star

China finances most coal plants built today – it's a climate problem and why US-China talks are essential

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) As nations gear up for a critical year for climate negotiations, it’s become increasingly clear that success may hinge on one question: How soon will China end its reliance on coal and its financing of overseas coal-fired power plants?
Militaryabc11.com

US military presence has deterred Iranian aggression on Saudi Arabia: General

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA -- General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the top U.S. general in the Middle East, visited Saudi Arabia Sunday and said the country is still asking for American military assistance to deter Iran, even as the possibility looms that the U.S. could reduce the number of troops in the region to pivot toward threats in Asia.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and Britain tell China and Russia: the West is not over yet

LONDON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven western democracies aims to court new allies to counter challenges from China and Russia without holding Beijing down and while pursuing more stable ties with the Kremlin, two of its top diplomats said on Monday. Ahead of the first in-person G7 foreign ministers meeting...
Public HealthForbes

Three Steps That Will Make America Safer From Covid As Normal Life Resumes

There are three key steps Americans can follow to make the country safer as we move back to lives that feel more normal after the last fourteen months. These steps relate to vaccination rates, mask wearing, and preparedness in respect to Covid-variants. A big question is whether the country has the collective psychological strength to do what is prudent and necessary.
ChinaPosted by
The Hill

China is digging an Australia-sized hole for itself

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) does not seem to care much for the so-called “Law of Holes:” the adage that if you find yourself in one, stop digging. The live case study is the cascading economic coercive measures and barrage of insults it is leveling against Australia. Beijing’s malice is proving that the Trump and Biden administrations got it right in identifying China as the comprehensive challenge of our times.
PoliticsForeign Policy

China Has Lost the Philippines Despite Duterte’s Best Efforts

Since his election in 2016, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has time and again underscored his anti-U.S. and pro-Chinese orientation. On his first trip to Beijing in 2016, he announced it was “time to say goodbye to Washington”—much to the delight of his host, Chinese President Xi Jinping. He has welcomed Chinese Belt and Road Initiative investments, has threatened to suspend joint military exercises with the United States, and calls China “a good friend.”
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

Top world superpowers, U.S. and China, preparing for war

It is becoming a case of when, not if, there will be a war between the U.S. and China. Nobody wants war and yet the public is being convinced that it might happen and if it does it will be necessary. China is now the accepted enemy, its real crime...
WorldInternational Business Times

UN Chief Declares 'War' On Covid As India Toll Tops 300,000 Dead

The UN on Monday declared the world "at war" against Covid-19, as India's death toll passed 300,000 and Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres. But just two months ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States on Monday advised its citizens against travelling there. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres...
Middle Eastspglobal.com

Iran, IAEA extend monitoring deal to clear sanctions relief hurdle

Iran pumped 2.43 mil b/d in April: S&P Global Platts OPEC survey. Negotiations between Iran and the US on sanctions relief have cleared a major hurdle, with the International Atomic Energy Agency on May 24 announcing a one-month extension of its agreement with Tehran for access to recordings to continue monitoring Iran's nuclear activities through June 24.
Worldforeignbrief.com

Russian-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation to convene

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman will co-chair a meeting of the Russian-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation today. The meeting follows recent disputes between the two leading oil producers regarding their oil output. Last March, as global demand...
BusinessColumbian

Nonpartisan budget report says future nuke costs are rising

WASHINGTON — The projected cost of modernizing the U.S. nuclear force is escalating, including billions of dollars more to operate nuclear-armed submarines and to update Energy Department nuclear weapons laboratories and production facilities, according to a new analysis by the Congressional Budget Office. Critics of nuclear modernization are likely to...
Lifestyleuaemoments.com

Saudi Extends Visas for Stranded Expats for Free

The General Directorate of Passports announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia will extend the validity of residence permits for expatriates who are stranded outside the country due to Covid travel restrictions. The directorate said renewal involves an automatic extension without fees until June 2, 2021 which also applies to visit...
Economythefishsite.com

India backs IMTA initiative

A pilot integrated multi-trophic aquaculture (IMTA) programme in Kerala, that combined the production of green mussels, seaweed and finfish, has proved to be a great success. The project was undertaken by India’s Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), working with fish farmers in Moothakunnam, Ernakulam. CMFRI started the venture in...
EnvironmentRecycling Today

ISRI VP to serve on Department of Commerce committee

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), Washington, has announced that Adina Renee Adler, ISRI’s vice president of advocacy, was reappointed to serve on the United States Department of Commerce Environmental Technologies Trade Advisory Committee (ETTAC). Adler was named as a representative of ISRI and the waste management and recycling segment of the U.S. environmental technology industry. In her role, Adler advises on matters related to U.S. trade policy development.
Minoritiescitywatchla.com

Kill Them One by One: Today, We Are Nazis

“We are no longer Jews today,” wrote one organizer for a group titled “People from Holon, Bat Yam and Rishon Lezion go out to bring war.” “Today, we are Nazis.”. In what many say constitutes a newly inflamed civil war, bands of Israeli settlers have attacked Arab residents of Jewish-Arab towns - Haifa, Bat Yam, Tiberias in the north, Ramla and Lydd (or Lod) just below Tel Aviv in the center, Beersheba in the south - that long took pride in their peaceful co-existence.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tajikistan: Long-struggling banks finally liquidated

Two major banks in Tajikistan, both once considered too big to fail, have been liquidated at the orders of the authorities. The National Bank of Tajikistan, or NBT, said in a statement last week that Agroinvestbank and Tojiksodirotbank, which have been teetering on the verge of collapse for around half a decade, have been wound down because restructuring and recapitalization efforts did nothing to improve their financial situation.