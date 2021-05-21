newsbreak-logo
Vote for Buffalo’s 716 Power Jam: Mr. Karaoke Khronicles Vs. Jay Fazo

By Yasmin Young
Power 93.7 WBLK
 3 days ago
Listen to these two songs from Mr. Karaoke Khronicles vs. Jay Fazo, then vote on which song Yasmin Young should play for the 716 Power Jam!. Power 93.7 WBLK is supporting the independent talent here in Buffalo, giving artists a chance to have their song played on the radio, during the hottest afternoon show in the city! We know how difficult it can be to get radio play as an independent artist, so we want to give artists here in Western New York their shots. There is so much talent here. These artists put a lot of effort into music and careers.

ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Homegrown Heat: Here Are the Songs We’re Dropping

Power 93.7 WBLK is droppin' some bangers from Buffalo and WNY for your ears tonight inside Homegrown Heat (The 716 Show). Here's the playlist for May 22. We know it's not easy being an artist, so we want to provide some opportunities for you to shine. Power 93.7 WBLK is now accepting songs from Buffalo and WNY artists for airplay in our 716 Power Jam competition and or The 716 Show. Submit your song here. Every Friday, at 5:45 pm, we play the winning song as the 716 Power Jam. Of course, please make sure your song is clean and high quality. It also needs to be sent as a wave file or MP3. If you don't follow these directions, we won't be able to play your song.
Starring: YOUR Baby! Fisher Price Casting Call

I mean, it seems everyone is these days. But, if you have a child 5 or younger, Fisher Price has a job for them. Have you ever thought your baby was so cute he or she should be a baby model? Fisher Price has your chance to make that dream come true -- and they've updated their Photo Studio protocols to keep you and your little one safe from COVID-19.
Soulja Boy Announces Bow Wow Verzuz Hits Battle

It looks like Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's Verzuz has locked down a battle between Soulja Boy and Bow Wow. The hits battle between the Scream Tour alumni was announced by Soulja on Saturday (May 22). "Soulja Boy vs Bow wow #verzuz it’s official 🔥," Big Draco tweeted. Shortly after SB...
Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin Drop New Song ‘We Win (Space Jam – A New Legacy)’ – Listen

An unlikely collaboration between Lil Baby and legendary gospel artist Kirk Franklin brings a sweet new single to the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy movie. On Friday (May 21), Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin released their joint track "We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)." The new song is set to be a part of the new Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack, which drops on June 9. The new film stars NBA All-Star LeBron James and the Looney Tunes gang.
Selfie WRLD Buffalo opens in the Boulevard Mall

AMHERST, N.Y. — If you are looking to snap that perfect picture, Selfie WRLD Buffalo offers the backdrop. The space opened in early May and it's already taking off. It's located inside the Boulevard Mall and it promises to give you some picture options you can't get anywhere else. There...
2021 List of Fairs Happening Around New York [Guide]

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently issued guidance on the reopening of fairs. Here's a list of the fairs that will take place around New York in 2021. Empire State Fair Happening July 1 through July 11, 2021. The Empire State Fair will be held Thursday, July 1 through Sunday,...
Husband And Wife Duo From Buffalo Lunches A New Cognac Brand

Anyone from Buffalo that enjoys having a little cognac will appreciate the fact that there is a cognac brand that was launched by two of Buffalo's own. I was just recently talking about this in another article, it is so good to see people finding businesses and growing them in their hometown, which also helps with creating jobs here.
FeedMore WNY puts out a 'sweet' call for help on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 cases are decreasing, but the need the virus has left behind is yet to be seen. Hunger experts and economists across the country anticipate the increased levels of food insecurity will remain for the next two to five years. This is where people can help FeedMore...
96.1 The Breeze

Exciting New For Runners In The Northtowns

There is some great news for anyone who loves to run, walk or hike in the Northtowns of Western New York! Runner's Roost is getting ready to open it's newest location!. The second Runner's Roost will be located at 5841 Transit Rd in East Amherst. Owners Robert and Michelle Fox,...
A sneak peek at the Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside

Carima El-Behairy, director of operations for the Buffalo Heritage Carousel Inc. says she is excited to show off their new carousel ,which is actually, an old carousel. It was carved originally in 1924 in North Tonawanda. The Erie Canal open on May 17, 1821 and they are thrilled to honor...
ScrabbleRFest 2021

Scrabble is a game that is not only fun, it’s also a great way to show one’s love for literacy. Everyone loves brandishing a good word or two. And Scrabble is the game that allows wordsmiths to do what they do best… compete using their spelling prowess and arsenal of formidable words. Of course there’s also the luck of the draw as well – it’s always nice to be dealt some idea letters just at the right time.