By the end of the 2020-21 regular season, Leon Draisaitl had scored his 506th career point. Taking him above Marco Sturm and on to become Germany’s top scorer in the NHL. He also became the first German player to score over 500 points in the league and at only 25 years of age, will surely add more to his tally. Here are a few current National NHL scoring records that could be broken and who would become their leading scorer for each country.