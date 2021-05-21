newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

'22 DB Sione Hala Commits To Boston College

By A.J. Black
Posted by 
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEZ0Q_0a7RBtIK00

Boston College landed another new commitment on Friday, as St. John's Bosco defensive back Sione Hala pledged to the Eagles.

A four star junior who plays at a powerhouse school, Hala chose the Eagles over offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Washington. He has yet to schedule any official visits.

Hala is the prototypical safety, playing a lot of strong safety, with good length instincts and the ability to lay a hard hit when needed. Film showcased him playing both center field and up in the box supporting the run. Wouldn't call it breakaway speed, but surprisingly quick for a safety, who closed in on plays and delivered hard hits to running backs and wide receivers. Led team in tackles during his junior year, first team All State.

With the addition of Hala, Boston College now have thirteen commitments for the Class of '22, and have a Top 20 recruiting class. Hala is the second defensive back joining Jamal Hood of St. Frances (MD). The Eagles also are working hard on a number of other recruits at this position.

You May Also Enjoy:

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
21
Followers
209
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
City
Boston, MA
State
Colorado State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Washington, MA
Boston, MA
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Junior Year#Defensive Backs#Running Backs#Hala Boston College#Md#Social Media#Ajblack Bc#All State#Arizona State#Db Sione#Center Field#Wide Receivers#The Eagles#St Frances#Hits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why is Boston College Football getting so much undeserved hype?

Boston College Football has not exactly been the pinnacle of college football for quite some time now, but apparently, 2021 will tell a different story. Those who indulge in CFB-based social media accounts, regardless of whether they are official or fan-operated, have probably witnessed the common falsehood that has been surrounding the Boston College football team and what it will accomplish this Fall.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

10 out-of-state prospects on Boston College's radar

Jeff Hafley and his coaching staff wasted no time making Boston College a national recruiting brand when they arrived in Chestnut Hill last year. That has carried over into the 2022 cycle, as Boston College has been busy issuing offers across the nation. The large majority of Boston College's out-of-state...
NFLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington star defensive end, joins Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Ryan Kerrigan have agreed on a one-year contract. The 32-year-old Kerrigan, who played in college at Purdue, played 10 seasons in Washington and is the franchise's all-time leader with 95 1/2 sacks. “I know I probably wasn’t your favorite...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

DE Ryan Kerrigan announces he’s joining Eagles

Former longtime Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan announced Monday that he's signing with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. Kerrigan made his introduction to Eagles fans and his farewell to Washington fans in separate Instagram posts. "I know I probably wasn't your favorite player over the past decade,...
NFLNBC Washington

Ryan Kerrigan Is Signing With the Eagles. Yes, You Read That Right

Ryan Kerrigan is joining the Eagles. Yes, you read that right originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. This is going to be weird. This is going to be so, so weird. On Monday, just a few hours after officially saying goodbye to Washington, Ryan Kerrigan said hello to... the Eagles.
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Zach Ertz not participating in Eagles offseason work

Zach Ertz remains a member of the Eagles, but he’s not with them as they start Phase Two of this year’s offseason workouts. Monday is the first day of that phase and Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Ertz is not at the team’s facility. He is not expected to report for any of their other offseason work either.
NFLchatsports.com

Kerrigan leaves Washington to sign one-year deal with Eagles

As the weeks of free agency with Ryan Kerrigan going unsigned dragged on, a hopeful question made the rounds among Washington fans: Does a lack of interest elsewhere open the door for the veteran’s potential return to the Washington Football Team?. The answer came Monday, and it has to sting...
NFLUSA Today

Top photos of Ryan Kerrigan after he agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

After destroying the Eagles for a decade, Ryan Kerrigan is bringing his pass-rushing prowess to Philadelphia to join Jonathan Gannon’s rotation. Kerrigan had 13.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 24 quarterback hits, 51 solo tackles, and three fumble recoveries in 19 career games against the Eagles. All of those numbers are personal bests for Kerrigan against any one team, and his presence in Philadelphia likely will be a huge relief for offensive tackle Lane Johnson.
NFLphiladelphiaeagles.com

Highly productive and respected, Ryan Kerrigan fills several roles on defense

There was always the highest level of respect, and the most urgent level of concern. When Ryan Kerrigan lined up on the edge for Washington in any game against the Eagles, it was football warfare. Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson always relished the opportunity to line up against Kerrigan, who in 19 games against Philadelphia registered 13.5 quarterback sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and an interception he returned for a touchdown.
NFLAsbury Park Press

Eagles sign a longtime nemesis at defensive end; here's how he'll fit in

The Eagles added more depth at defensive end by signing longtime nemesis Ryan Kerrigan, who spent his previous 10 seasons with the Washington Football Team. Kerrigan, a former first-round draft pick, will turn 33 years old this summer. He has 95.5 career sacks, but 13.5 of them have come against the Eagles, his most against any team.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Eagles Veteran Player Will Not Be Reporting

The Philadelphia Eagles begin the second phase of voluntary offseason workouts tomorrow, and tight end Zach Ertz is not expected to attend. According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Ertz did not report for COVID testing on Monday to kick off Phase Two. This shouldn’t be too surprising, considering Ertz has been the subject of trade rumors for months now.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Some Eagles players ARE attending Phase 2 of Philadelphia’s spring workouts

One of the things that stood out to me from Albert Breer’s profile on Nick Sirianni was the following (bold emphasis mine):. And when I asked Sirianni how the players who show up Monday (and the Eagles are expecting a good percentage to come in for the start of Phase II) will see his background as a teacher, that’s where he pointed.
NFLNational football post

Report: Eagles’ Zach Ertz won’t attend voluntary workouts

Philadelphia Eagles fans are continuing to prepare for a future without tight end Zach Ertz, and Ertz is affirming that stance by staying away from the team’s voluntary workouts, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The workouts begin on Tuesday, and Ertz is expected to miss the full offseason program as...