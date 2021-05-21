newsbreak-logo
Records reveal Angelina County commissioner charged on two additional counts

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An open records request by KLTV has revealed additional charges filed against Angelina County Commissioner Bobby Cheshire. Cheshire, who was recently indicted on third-degree felony charge of continuous family violence, has had two additional charges filed against him. Those charges, filed on December 10, 2020 and May 5, 2021 respectively, are assault causing bodily injury to family member and criminal trespass of a habitation. The continuous family violence charge could result in a prison sentence of between two and 10 years, as well as a maximum fine of $10,000.

