On the Block

The Fred Benson Scholarship Fund Committee has applications ready for Block Island School graduates who have completed at least one year of post-secondary education. The deadline is June 4, 2021. Please contact Michele Phelan at (401)741-6577 to have an application emailed or mailed to you. Island Free Library Programs. The...

Pawtucket, RImotifri.com

Back in Business: Rhode Island theaters plan their in-person return

As we wrap up our (hopefully) last pandemic season, where theaters were making the best of digital resources and innovative engagement, we’re seeing more signs of in-person performing arts everyday. This week featured Window Dressing: A Night of Live Entertainment in Wickford presented by the West Bay Community Theater, and...
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Exeter, RIWesterly Sun

Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange

The Rhode Island State Grange held a Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange recently which included contests from the director of agriculture. Pictured are some members of the Moosup Valley Jr. Grange with their contest submissions and ribbons. Shown are Jessica and Madison Sherman, Annette Hartley, Tristan, Kendall and Scarlett Guotacco, and Hailey Fish. Member Brooke Houle is missing from the photo. For information about the grange, call Joyce Bastien at 401-295-9788.
EducationBlock Island Times

Seniors present their projects to family and friends

The Block Island School adopted the senior project as a graduation requirement over 12 years ago. At that time, the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) instituted additional requirements beyond the usual 20 credits of this and that, and let schools choose from a variety of “performance-based diploma assessments.” Schools could take their pick of a graduation portfolio, student exhibitions, senior project and/or a capstone project.
Bristol, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project to resume training classes

Despite the pandemic’s shutdown of most indoor activities over the past year, the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) says that it has continued its outdoor fieldwork research and is now carefully reopening its regular program. RIMAP will hold “Introduction to Marine Archaeology” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5,...
Cranston, RITurnto10.com

Last Jewish bakery in Rhode Island closes for good

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island bakery is closing its doors after more than 100 years in business. Saturday was the last day the Rainbow Bakery in Cranston was open for business. They said they are the last Jewish bakery in Rhode Island. "For over a century, the Kaplan...
Narragansett, RIWesterly Sun

Rhode Island opens two state beaches in Narragansett

PROVIDENCE (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island opened some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Narragansett, RIPawtucket Times

Rhode Island opens 2 state beaches on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island is opening some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, starting Saturday until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Providence, RIBoston Globe

Rhode Island beer gardens and breweries to visit right now

PROVIDENCE — It’s nearly summer, which in Rhode Island means day trips to Block Island, music festivals in Newport, and an overdue “cheers” with friends and mugs full of local brews. Several Rhode Island breweries have reopened their patios and gardens, welcoming every craft beer connoisseur, admirer, and amateur brewer.
Westerly, RIBlock Island Times

RIAC has Block Island in its sights, once again

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation is planning to impose a costly airport parking program at the Block Island and Westerly State Airports with no notice to the flying public as is required by RI State law. The parking program will include signage that will instruct anyone driving their vehicle onto State Airport property that they are entering a “Parking for Fee” zone and that they must download the “Passport Parking” application on their smart phone. The application will ask the new user to identify their vehicle, provide a credit card number, and to declare how long they intend to park on airport property. The web-based application will charge your credit card and then monitor your location to determine when the vehicle departs airport property. At the end of the paid period, if the car has not moved, the application will notify the user that an additional fee is required. Fees proposed are $10 a day with the first couple of hours gratis. The parking application web site describes 21st century enforcement measures that include “The Barnacle” a plastic sun-shield shaped device that the airport authority can affix to your windshield with a suction pressure that can only be released when the vehicle owner uses the parking application to pay the past due parking charges. Once these are paid, the application gives the vehicle owner a “release code,” which when entered into the embedded Barnacle keypad, releases the suction pressure so the device can be removed. The user is then requested to place the device in the “Barnacle Receptacle” box near the airport parking lot entrance.
New Shoreham, RIBlock Island Times

What was the thought process?

My name is Melanie Blane Wilk. For those who don’t really know me, my roots run very deep here as both my maternal and paternal heritage goes back for many, many generations on the island. I have lived on Block Island all my life (so far) and have been witness to the many changes happening to this community; particularly in recent years some of these changes make me feel unsettled. I have a great love of the island which I guess I’ve never really thought about too deeply, other than to know in my soul that I love this place. This is home. For the past 10 years I have been fortunate enough to be able to live on land that has been in my family for almost 100 years. Keeping animals, farming, and my outdoor lifestyle is a joy in my life that I don’t take lightly, for I know that my family has worked hard, tirelessly in fact, throughout the generations to be able to hold on to this property. A task that grows harder and harder.
ScienceBlock Island Times

Uncovering history

In my opinion, Block Island’s greatest all-time gifts are the 350 miles of stone walls and its gorgeous topography. Unhappily, most of the walls are totally hidden from view. In 1982 when we bought our house, the home inspector outside, with deed in hand, said: “You’re supposed to have a stone wall to the left and another further out. The nearest one was only 50 feet away but could not be seen. As former Stewardship Chairman for Block Island Conservation, my goal was clear, clear, clear. Now we have a new champion, Andy Transue with the Rhode Island Airport Corporation. He has cleared a great deal of land at Center Road across from the airport. This has uncovered walls and topography no one knew was there. It is simply beautiful. Other clearing has occurred on Lakeside Drive and Center Road across from the cemetery. Thanks Andy. You are a hero.