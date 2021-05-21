EPA Approves Fungicide to Fight Coffee Leaf Rust
Hawai‘i coffee growers now have the approval to use a specific fungicide in their efforts to manage and control the spread of coffee leaf rust (CLR). On Thursday, May 20, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved a request from the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) to use Priaxor® Xemium to battle CLR, a devastating plant pathogen. The fungicide is not currently labeled by the EPA for specific use on coffee plants, but it is allowed for use to control fungi on leafy vegetables, strawberries, tomatoes, soybeans, wheat and many other crops.kauainownews.com