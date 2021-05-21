newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

EPA Approves Fungicide to Fight Coffee Leaf Rust

kauainownews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawai‘i coffee growers now have the approval to use a specific fungicide in their efforts to manage and control the spread of coffee leaf rust (CLR). On Thursday, May 20, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved a request from the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) to use Priaxor® Xemium to battle CLR, a devastating plant pathogen. The fungicide is not currently labeled by the EPA for specific use on coffee plants, but it is allowed for use to control fungi on leafy vegetables, strawberries, tomatoes, soybeans, wheat and many other crops.

kauainownews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Plants#Clr#Hdoa#Approves Fungicide#Coffee Leaf Rust#Hawai I Coffee Growers#Pesticides Branch Staff#Pest Management#Wheat#Soybeans#Tomatoes#Strawberries#Tropical Agriculture#Dieback#Leafy Vegetables#Coffee Industry#Maui County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
EPA
News Break
Rust
Related
POTUSThe Hill

Trump officials changed scientific analyses in pesticide re-approval: EPA watchdog

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) scientists told the agency’s internal watchdog that scientific analyses were changed in favor of top officials’ policy choices in the 2018 re-approval of a pesticide, according to a new report. The inspector general's office said in a report published Monday that scientists in the Office of...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

IN BRIEF: Enviros sues EPA over livestock waste water

An environmental group has sued the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in federal appeals court over its failure to update wastewater pollution guidelines that apply to large-scale livestock farms for more than a decade. In a lawsuit filed on Thursday in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Washington D.C.-based Food...
Environment4coffshore.com

EPA approves Air Permit for Vineyard Wind

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued the final Clean Air Act Outer Continental Shelf air quality permit to Vineyard Wind 1, LLC. The permit includes air pollution control requirements for the construction and operation of the. project. By issuing this permit, construction can now begin on the nation's first...
San Francisco, CAYubaNet

Biden EPA Reveals Prior Approval of Monsanto’s Roundup Failed to Account for Risks to Endangered Species, Drift Harm to Farmers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 —In a federal court filing yesterday the Biden Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) effectively admitted grave errors in EPA’s 2020 interim registration of glyphosate, best known as the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup pesticides, and asked the court for permission to re-do the agency’s faulty assessments. However, the agency stated that, despite its misgivings, Roundup should nonetheless stay on the market in the interim—without any deadline for a new decision.
Agricultureocj.com

Wheat disease risk and fungicide application programs

Wheat is now between boot and anthesis (flowering) across the state. In most of the fields that we have visited over the last two weeks, the crop looks excellent, with very little or no disease symptoms on the flag leaf or even the two leaves below the flag leaf. In southern Ohio where the crop is at anthesis or will reach anthesis this week, the risk for head scab is very low (http://www.wheatscab.psu.edu/). This is largely because of the cool weather conditions we have experienced over the last several days. Head scab and most of our economically important diseases usually develop best under warm, wet, or humid conditions. Cool conditions have prevented or slowed down the development of diseases such as Stagonospora leaf and glume blotch.
Minnesota StateEthanol Producer Magazine

EPA approves efficient producer pathway for Minnesota plant

The U.S. EPA on May 4 approved an efficient producer pathway for Poet LLC’s 46 MMgy ethanol plant located in Preston, Minnesota. The approval allows the facility to generate renewable identification numbers (RINs) for non-grandfathered volumes of ethanol. Ethanol plants that have approved efficient producer pathways are able to generate...
Agriculturepotatonewstoday.com

When biologicals and chemicals meet: EPA approves world’s first three-way fungicide

AZterknot fungicide from Vive Crop Protection received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently. AZterknot fungicide is the world’s first three-way fungicide combination that harnesses the benefits of biologicals, the performance of chemistry and the ease of Allosperse. Allosperse is proprietary nano-polymer technology developed by Vive Crop Protection that allows previously incompatible products to be mixed and applied in one application, reducing fuel, time and water usage.
Agriculturecottonfarming.com

EPA approves fungicide premix with proprietary nanotechnology

The Environmental Protection Agency has registered AZterknot fungicide from Vive Crop Protection for use on a wide array of crops, including corn, cotton, peanuts, rice and soybeans. It is a premix of a traditional fungicide, azoxystrobin, and a biological, an extract of Reynoutria sachalinensis. They are delivered using Allosperse, a...
AgricultureColumbian

New kind of wheat draws pollutants from soil, water

The soil and water near some of the most polluted wells in Minnesota is almost entirely clean three years after a new type of wheat was planted on the surface. The perennial wheat, called Kernza, was grown just west of Brainerd on a few acres immediately surrounding wells within corn and soybean fields. Over the past three years, it cut nitrate contamination from the cornfields by 96% and from soybeans by 86%.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

The U.S. corn planting season is nearing its finish, USDA reports

U.S. farmers will be finished planting corn very soon, while three-quarters of the soybean crop is in the ground. Emergence of both crops remains ahead of five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 90% of the corn crop planted, above a 80%...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

BASF Introduces Provysol Fungicide for Peanuts

The 2021 peanut planting season is well underway, but still on the minds of many growers are the various issues they had to deal with last year, with leaf spot and white mold being two of those. BASF Technical Service Representative Abraham Fulmer told Southeast AgNet’s Randall Weiseman, this was an issue even in some very well rotated fields last year.
Agricultureaginfo.net

A Rise in Fungicide Demand

With your Southeast Regional Ag Report, I'm Trevor Williams. With high corn and soybean prices and favorable early growing conditions so far in 2021 is good news for growers here in the South, In addition, farmer interest in fungicides is strong. And the better corn and soybeans look, the more likely farmers will be interested in fungicides to protect plant health and support yield potential.
Agriculturewestbendnews.net

Carbon Markets are Promoting Healthier Soils

No-till farming started in the 1960’s and gained steam in the 1970’s (fuel crisis) and the 1980’s (agricultural financial crisis). Glyphosate (Roundup ®) and genetically modified organisms (GMO) innovations also increased no-till farming. But true long-term no-till farming on every acre every year occurs on less than 4-5% of Ohio farms, with most farmers doing some tillage. Farmers are decreasing their tillage intensity and are now considering ways to capture soil carbon for payment which may require they move to towards regenerative practices like no-till and cover crops.
Agriculturepotatonewstoday.com

Syngenta publishes ‘Potato Agronomy Guide 2021’ for British growers

Syngenta in the UK recently published its annual agronomy advice guide with tips and recommendations suited for potato growers in the UK. The company says in the introduction to the publication: “Syngenta offers UK potato growers and agronomists a unique combination of crop protection products, support tools and services to achieve the optimum results in the field and beyond.”
Politicsepa.gov

EPA Accepting Public Comments on Nominees for the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act Scientific Advisory Panel

EPA is accepting public comments on nominations for membership on the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act Scientific Advisory Panel (FIFRA SAP). The agency anticipates selecting new members to serve on the panel to replace members whose terms will soon expire. Current members of the FIFRA SAP are also eligible for reappointment during this period. Therefore, the appointments completed over the next year may include a mix of newly appointed and reappointed members.
Agriculturefairfieldcitizenonline.com

This Mayan Beekeeper Formed a Swarm of Environmentalists to Combat the Growth of Genetically Modified Plants in Her Native Mexico

Beekeeping is critical to the Mayan culture. It’s a time honored tradition and a huge part of their identity. So, it was devastating to the community when Monsanto, an agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology corporation, began threatening the safety of Campeche’s honey supply with genetically modified soybean crops and record-breaking deforestation. Campeche contributes 40% of Mexico’s honey production and provides a livelihood to 25,000 families within its indigenous communities.
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Stand establishment critical for early planted corn, soybean

Planting conditions in April in Iowa were pretty good for planting. In fact, there were many reports of planting in early April. Unfortunately, April was much cooler and dryer than normal. Early planted corn and soybean took longer to germinate and emerge because of these cooler conditions. Additionally, as the dry conditions persisted there was a lot of talk about what planting depth to — plant deeper into soil moisture or plant at normal depths hoping for rain.