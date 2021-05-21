newsbreak-logo
Continued Momentum of GuideCX and Onboarding Implementation Platforms Drives Creation of New G2 Category: Client Onboarding

 3 days ago

DRAPER, Utah (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. With the increased demand for purpose-built products, G2, the world’s top B2B software and services review website, has honored requests to create a new category: Client Onboarding. Highlighted within is GuideCX®, the Utah-based SaaS company that allows business professionals a seamless way to integrate their clients, offering simplicity in project management when it comes to inviting, guiding and engaging internal and customer teams.

