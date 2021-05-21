Continued Momentum of GuideCX and Onboarding Implementation Platforms Drives Creation of New G2 Category: Client Onboarding

The Netherlands-based challenger bank bunq has announced partnering with Germany-based fintech fino for their account switching service. This partnership facilitates the account switching process for new users and improves bunq’s onboarding process, allowing new bank accounts to be fully operational in a shorter time. In the bunq banking app, users log into their previous online banking system, and fino automatically identifies all payment partners, from which the user selects the ones he would like to switch to. Upon request, all documents can be created and sent to the payment partner, meaning the user only needs to cancel their old account.