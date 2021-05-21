Nationals' Strasburg activated from IL, starting vs. Orioles

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Nationals activated right-hander Steven Strasburg from the 10-day injured list Friday and immediately slated him to start against the visiting Baltimore Orioles later in the night. Strasburg was on the IL due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder. His last appearance for the Nationals came on April 13.

MLBnumberfire.com

Nationals' Yan Gomes starting Monday

Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes will start in Monday's series opener against right-hander Adbert Alzolay and the Chicago Cubs. Gomes will catch left-hander Jon Lester and hit seventh. Alex Avila made the start behind the plate on Sunday. numberFire’s models project Gomes for 9.1 FanDuel points and he has a...
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Harrison not in Nationals' Sunday lineup

Washington Nationals infielder Josh Harrison is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Harrison moves to the bench on Sunday with Jordy Mercer starting at second base. Mercer will bat seventh versus right-hander Luke Weaver and the Diamondbacks. numberFire's models project Mercer for 8.9 FanDuel...
MLBnumberfire.com

Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman batting third on Sunday

Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Zimmerman will start at first base and bat third versus right-hander Luke Weaver and the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Josh Bell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zimmerman for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
MLBlindyssports.com

Nationals reinstate RHP Wander Suero from IL

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-hander Wander Suero from the 10-day injured list and optioned right-hander Paolo Espino to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday. Suero, 29, missed 21 games because of a left oblique strain. In eight relief appearances before he went on the IL on April 18, he had a 1.42 ERA with one earned run in 6 1/3 innings.
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Bell back in Nationals' lineup Thursday afternoon

Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell will start in Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Eflin and the Philadelphia Phillies. Bell will bat sixth and return to first base in place of Ryan Zimmerman. He is slashing just .133/.198/.289 through 91 plate appearances this season. Kyle Schwarber and Starlin Castro will bat cleanup and fifth, respectively, on Thursday afternoon.
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Bell back on first base Monday for Nationals

Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell will start in Monday's series opener against right-hander Adbert Alzolay and the Chicago Cubs. Bell will return to first base in place of Ryan Zimmerman and hit third after a breather. He is hitting just .156/.219/.333 for the season but is 4-for-13 with a homer, a double, 5 RBI, and 4 runs over his last three games.
MLBkfgo.com

Patrick Corbin pitches Nationals past Phillies

Patrick Corbin pitched seven strong innings and the Washington Nationals defeated the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Thursday to salvage the finale of the three-game series. Kyle Schwarber and Josh Bell each hit two-run, first-inning homers for Washington, which had lost four straight and seven of its previous eight. Washington’s...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Chased early Saturday

Lopez (1-4) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over two innings as the Orioles were downed 8-2 by the Yankees. He struck out four. Four of the first five Yankee hitters reached base in the first inning before Lopez served...
MLBSportsGrid

Giancarlo Stanton late scratch from Friday’s lineup vs. Orioles

The New York Yankees had another banged-up outfielder added to the growing list on Friday just hours before starting their three-game set in Baltimore with the Orioles. Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with tightness in his left quad and was a late scratch from the Yankees’ lineup on Friday night. New York is already shorthanded in the outfield as Aaron Hicks has missed three of the past four games. Hicks has a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist, and surgery is a real possibility. Stanton has yet to start a game in the outfield this season, but losing Hicks for any period of time may force Manager Aaron Boone’s hand in playing his normal DH in the field. Now that Stanton is dealing with, of all things, a leg issue that could pose a big problem to any plans of having him patrol the outfield for the first time since 2019.
MLBFrankfort Times

Turner starts game with HR, Nationals roll past D-backs 17-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Trea Turner hit his 14th career leadoff homer, Yan Gomes had five hits and the Washington Nationals pounded the Arizona Diamondbacks 17-2 on Friday night. Turner's ninth homer of the season on Riley Smith's second pitch was a no-doubter into the stands in left-center, and Washington was just getting started. Josh Bell and Gomes added two-run doubles, helping stake Max Scherzer to a 6-0 lead before he ever took the mound.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

NL East Roundup - Washington Nationals still in fifth in division...

The ups-and-downs of the National League East persist for another week. One thing that’s stayed pat over the last seven days are the East’s standings. While it’s still difficult to make out the full picture of the East, this National League East roundup persists for another round. Here we go...
MLBtucsonpost.com

Nationals, Josh Bell look to break out against Diamondbacks

Josh Bell hit 37 homers and drove in 116 runs with a .936 OPS while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019. Since then, however, he has slumped, producing just eight homers and a .669 OPS last year in his final season for the Pirates. This year, now with the...
MLBwsau.com

MLB roundup: Yan Gomes leads Nationals’ 17-run explosion

Yan Gomes had a career-high five hits and Max Scherzer threw five shutout innings as the Washington Nationals demolished the Arizona Diamondbacks 17-2 on Friday in Phoenix. Gomes went 5-for-6, finishing a home run away from the cycle. He added four runs and two RBIs while leading Washington’s 22-hit attack. Trea Turner, Kyler Schwarber and Andrew Stevenson all homered for the Nationals.
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

D-backs lose game, series as Weaver exits early vs. Nationals

PHOENIX – After losing starting pitcher Luke Weaver early to right shoulder discomfort in the midst of what was shaping up to be another quality outing at Chase Field, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ offense couldn’t get on the board in a 3-0 loss to the Washington Nationals on Sunday. “We kept...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ lineup for the series finale with the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Davey Martinez’s club put pressure on Arizona’s starter early in last night’s game, and put runs up on the board in each of the first two innings, but the Diamondbacks’ starter, Seth Frankoff, held the Nationals there as the D-backs piled up runs and then ran away with the second game of three this weekend in Chase Field.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Adam Plutko: Starting Sunday against Yankees

Plutko will start for the Orioles against the Yankees on Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. This will be Plutko's 16th appearance and first start for Baltimore after he was traded from Cleveland shortly before Opening Day. His home-run rate this season is well below his career mark (1.89 HR/9), and his 17.1 percent strikeout rate leaves a lot to be desired. Further, he's hasn't gone more than three innings in an appearance this season, so it's difficult to see him qualifying for the win.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: On track to return soon

Santander (ankle) has completed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Bowie and is expected to be activated during the Orioles' weekend series against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Santander struggled to a .196/.230/.321 slash line prior to spraining his left ankle, though that came in a small sample of...