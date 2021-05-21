Nationals' Strasburg activated from IL, starting vs. Orioles

The New York Yankees had another banged-up outfielder added to the growing list on Friday just hours before starting their three-game set in Baltimore with the Orioles. Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with tightness in his left quad and was a late scratch from the Yankees’ lineup on Friday night. New York is already shorthanded in the outfield as Aaron Hicks has missed three of the past four games. Hicks has a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist, and surgery is a real possibility. Stanton has yet to start a game in the outfield this season, but losing Hicks for any period of time may force Manager Aaron Boone’s hand in playing his normal DH in the field. Now that Stanton is dealing with, of all things, a leg issue that could pose a big problem to any plans of having him patrol the outfield for the first time since 2019.