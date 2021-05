Football is rarely just about the football. Often it’s not really about the football at all, particularly when it comes to finals. Was Bolton’s victory over West Ham in 1923 a good game? Who knows, but its place in folklore rests not on David Jack’s two goals but on the efforts of the mounted policeman George Scorey to push back the crowds. And so the White Horse final takes its place alongside the 1915 Khaki Cup final and the Matthews final, Jim Montgomery’s double save and Ricky Villa’s run, Keith Houchen’s diving header and Steven Gerrard’s absurd late equaliser in the collective memory.