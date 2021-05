A chilled cocktail consisting of whiskey, dry vermouth, and campari. Don’t forget the orange garnish. It makes a world of difference!. How many times have I written the words we do not drink on this site? Up until I tasted a Downton Abbey’s Old Pal Cocktail, that was the truth. I realized that my distaste for alcoholic drinks had been fueled by the misconception that all alcoholic drinks taste like cologne or perfume in the mouth. I was wrong. It became glaringly obvious that my first taste of alcohol was not favourable. It was probably something that should have been used to fuel a rocket rather than something to sip while conversing with friends.