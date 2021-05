Lawmakers passed a bill May 20 containing several sales and use tax exemptions, including one for inputs used to manufacture ethanol. Under LB595, introduced by Thurston Sen. Joni Albrecht, state sales and use taxes may not be imposed on the gross receipts from the sale, lease or rental of — and storage, use or other consumption in Nebraska of — all catalysts, chemicals and materials used in the process of manufacturing ethanol and the production of coproducts.