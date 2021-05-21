newsbreak-logo
Russell Simmons sues ex-wife Kimora Lee, claims she stole his stocks to pay new husband’s criminal fine

By Joseph Wilkinson
NY Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey’re playing sour notes. Recording giant Russell Simmons sued his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Leissner, earlier this week and claimed she and her new husband, Tim Leissner, stole his shares of a company to pay part of Tim’s $44 million criminal fine in 2018. Kimora blasted the lawsuit Friday, calling it...

